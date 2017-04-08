Softball offense erupts to bounce back in Georgetown doubleheader

Saturday was a tale of two stories for Seton Hall softball, who split their doubleheader with the Georgetown Hoyas. In the first game, the usually hard-hitting Pirates offense was the culprit, giving them a 6-1 loss. However, they flipped the switch in a big way in the second game, beating the Hoyas by a score of 10-2.

As it has been the entire season, the Pirates offensive production was the key. It was clear that Georgetown pitcher Anna Brooks Pacha had the Pirates by the throat in the first game, giving up just five hits and recording nine strikeouts. For the Pirates, second basemen Sara Foster was the only one that could make any noise, going 2-3 with a walk and RBI. It did not help that Pirates pitcher Lauren Fischer struggled, giving up six runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

“We just were not making adjustments,” Smith said. “We came back to the dugout frustrated with ourselves and we were swinging outside of the zone too much. In the second game, we focused on swinging at pitches in the zone, getting inside early and staying on it.”

In the second game, the Pirates offense made their adjustments and came alive quickly. With three runs in the first two innings, they positioned themselves for a win early on. They sealed that win with a six-run sixth inning. First basemen Fischer led the charge, redeeming herself from earlier. Fischer finished the game 2-2, with two walks, two home runs and three RBI’s. Alexis Walkden, Destini Peck and Hailey Arteaga also hit home runs, giving the Pirates five for the game.

“We know the offense typically shows up,” Smith said. “We disappeared in game one but what you saw in game two was what we have been doing most of the year.”

The Pirates will face Georgetown again tomorrow at noon in the final game of their three-game series.

