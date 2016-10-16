Pirate tennis struggles against Fordham

The Seton Hall Pirates women’s tennis team had a tough battle Saturday afternoon against the Fordham Rams, getting swept in singles competition. The Hall had the advantage in doubles however, winning two of the three doubles matches of the day. Luize Strike and Anna Fajnorova opened up the day with a doubles match victory with a score of 8-5 over Estelle Wong and Mayu Sato of Fordham. The second doubles match went to Fordham’s Maia Balce and Gianna Insogna, who captured an 8-2 win over The Hall’s Katie Kim and Thandy Kangwa. Seton Hall’s Michal Matson and Anniek Jansen came out victorious in the final doubles match of the day, winning 8-6 over Fordham.

Unfortunately, the Pirates could not come out victorious in the singles matches. Seton Hall was swept by Fordham in all six singles matches. In the first match, Strike was defeated by Carina Ma 7-5, 6-3. The first match was followed by a 6-2, 7-5 victory for Fordham’s Estelle Wong over Fajnorova. Sato beat freshman Michal Matson 6-3, 6-4 to take the third match of the day. In match #4 Melody Taal was defeated 6-0, 6-1 by Balce of Fordham. Insogna beat the Pirate’s Kim 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win the only match of the day that reached three sets. To finish the day, Destiny Grunin of Fordham defeated Jansen 6-3, 6-1.

The Pirates will return to action Oct. 20-24, in New Haven, Conn. at the ITA Tournament.

