Seton Hall place fifth at Princeton Invitational

The Seton Hall women’s golf team finished in the middle of the field in the Princeton Invitational, placing fifth out of ten schools. The competition took place at the Springdale Golf Club in Princeton, N.J. over the course of Saturday and Sunday, with the Pirates finishing four strokes behind host school Princeton, and 18 strokes behind the overall leader Georgetown.

The Pirates were led by freshman Mia Kness and sophomore Lizzie Win, who both finished with a score of 228, good for 12th place. Kness had scores of 78, 73 and 77 over the three rounds, whereas Win had scores of 76, 78 and 74.

Senior Cassie Pantelas, participating as an individual, finished with a score of 232. That placed her 21st in the overall field, and sixth among individual golfers. Her round scores were 77, 79 and 76.

Sammie Staudt became the fourth Pirate to finish in the top half of the leaderboard, thanks to a team-leading 71 in the final round. Her precise third round play helped climb herself up to 26th in the final leaderboard, following rounds of 83 and 80 on Saturday.

The Pirates’ other competitors, senior Macky Fouse and sophomore Maddie Sager, totaled scores of 242 and 245, respectively. Fouse had identical first and second round scores of 79 each and would see her play drop off on Sunday, shooting an 84 in the final round. Sager, meanwhile, was up and down, turning in scores of 86, 76 and 83.

As a team, the Pirates put themselves in a hole to start, totaling an opening round composite score of 316, eighth among the ten competing schools. They would, however, have much better second and third rounds, with scores of 306 and 305. Overall, the Pirates would do enough in the latter half of the tournament to move up to fifth, finishing with a total composite score of 927.

The before-mentioned Georgetown Hoyas led the way with a team score of 905, 14 strokes better than the second place finisher, Harvard.

Up next for Seton Hall is a three-day tournament in New Haven, Conn., hosted by Yale University. That tournament will tee off on Friday, Oct. 6.

