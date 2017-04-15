Seton Hall goes winless in competitive doubleheader against Creighton

The Seton Hall softball team showed a valiant effort to redeem a shutout loss in the first game of the doubleheader but ultimately fell short. After losing by eight in six innings in game one, the Hall suffered a 3-2 defeat in extra innings to the Jays of Creighton in game two.

Through the first three innings, the game was relatively close with Creighton only scoring one run in each inning.

Junior utility Sarah Foster doubled down the left field line and senior pitcher Lauren Fischer singled to right field in the first, but the Pirates were unable to score.

In the top of the fourth inning, junior infielder Alexis Walkden, who currently is third in the country at hitting doubles, hit for a single and was able to steal a base, although the Pirates did not score in the inning.

The story of the first game of the day was Creighton scoring, while Seton Hall could not capitalize on many solid hits.

The second game of the doubleheader was a very defensive game throughout, as both pitchers only allowed one score through seven innings.

Walkden homered to left field in the first inning to strike first for the Pirates. With two runners on the base in the top of the fifth, Creighton singled down the left field line, which led to the game-tying run.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Walkden advanced to third on a wild pitch and Foster ran to home plate to give the Hall a 2-1 lead. Creighton hit a double to right center field, which led to another game-tying score for the Jays.

With the based loaded, a Creighton batter bunted for a single to Seton Hall sophomore catcher Destin Peck for the game-winning unearned run.

Other notable performances on the day were senior outfielder Noel Lent who had a single in the second inning as she went one for three, and sophomore infielder Ragen Reddick who also went one for three on the day with a double to left-center field in the fourth inning.

Up next for the Seton Hall softball team (19-17-1) is a chance at redemption as it plays at Creighton once more. The game will be Saturday, April 15, at 12 p.m.

Evando Thompson can be reached at evando.thompson@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @Thompsev.