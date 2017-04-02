SHU softball takes weekend series against DePaul

The Seton Hall softball team won against the Blue Demons of DePaul on Sunday, 7-6. This victory gave the Pirates the weekend series victory, with the two games on Saturday being split victories for the two squads.

The scoring started early for the Pirates. In the top of the first inning, catcher Destini Peck hit a two-run single that scored Alexis Walkden and Sara Foster. Foster continued producing for the Pirates in the second inning by reaching base on an error that allowed fellow utility player Noel Lent to score. Seton Hall took the 4-0 lead in the fourth inning via a Hailey Arteaga single that scored Brianna Wallace.

The Blue Demons did not concede the weekend series without a fight. DePaul first baseman Nicole Pihl hit a solo homerun in the fifth inning to get the home team on the board. This home run set the stage for very eventful sixth and seventh innings.

DePaul continued its momentum gained in the fifth inning to the sixth. Brianna Viles doubled to bring the score to 4-3 in favor of the Pirates. Pihl drove in another run for the Blue Demons to even the score. A Megan Leyva RBI single finished the scoring in the inning, which saw the score swing from a three-run Pirates’ lead at the start to a one run Blue Demon’s lead at the end of the inning. The seventh inning saw the Pirates return to their scoring ways. Walkden once again gave Seton Hall the lead with a base clearing three-run double.

Heading into the final half of the seventh, the Pirates sat on a 7-5 lead, but the team from Chicago kept Seton Hall on its toes until the last out. DePaul’s Jessica Cothern hit a solo home run to bring the score within one. Seton Hall pitcher Madison Strunk was able to stay composed and finished the game with a victory for her team, and a win for her own stats. The losing pitcher was Kennedy Garcia.

This victory improved Seton Hall’s record to 16-13-1 overall, and 3-3 in Big East play. The Pirates will return to action on April 5 when they will take on in-state rival Rutgers, in South Orange.

Brendan Finnegan can be reached at brendan.finnegan@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @FinnBrend.