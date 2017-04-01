Seton Hall softball splits doubleheader in Chicago

Seton Hall’s softball team traveled to Chicago this weekend to face Big East competitor DePaul. Coming off of a three-game skid, the Hall captured the first game of a Saturday doubleheader by a score of 10-5, and fell to the Blue Demons 4-0 in the second game.

In the first of the two games, the Hall took an early lead in the first inning, as a double by Sara Foster was driven in by Alexis Walkden’s single to center field.

The Pirates’ ERA leader Lauren Fischer got the start on the mound and retired the first three batters in order.

As the leading scorers in the Big East, Seton Hall continued its dominance at the plate in the second frame. A single by Foster drove in Noel Lent, and after consecutive walks by DePaul’s starting pitcher Missy Zoch, Destini Peck provided a bases-clearing double that gave the Pirates a five-run lead.

Fischer kept the Blue Demons scoreless for the first three innings and allowed two runs and five hits in her four innings of work.

Chrisa Head entered the game in relief for Fischer but struggled against DePaul in the sixth inning. She gave up a walk and three consecutive doubles which resulted in three runs for the Blue Demons.

Seton Hall retaliated in the seventh and tacked on two more runs driven in by Foster and Walkden which helped to secure a win for the Pirates.

The offense cooled off for both teams in the second game. However, it quickly turned into a battle between pitchers.

Kennedy Garcia had the start in the second game for DePaul and dominated from the mound. In the first three innings, neither team scored a run and only one hit was allowed. DePaul broke out the bats first as doubles by Megan Leyva and Alysia Rodriguez scored two runs for the Blue Demons in the fourth.

The Hall was not able to answer as it only had one hit throughout the entire game.

Madison Strunk made her sixth start for the Pirates and all four of DePaul’s runs were credited to her.

The Pirates are now 15-13-1 overall and 2-3-0 in conference play. The rubber game will be on Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m.

Andrea Keppler can be reached at andrea.keppler@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @Keppler_Andrea.