Softball sweeps doubleheader, notches ACC opponent win

The Seton Hall softball team swept its doubleheader on Saturday with victories against Virginia, 4-2, and Coppin State and Virginia, 10-1. The team bounced back after consecutive losses and brought its ECU Pirate Invitational record to 2-2.

The first game of the day was a pitcher’s duel to the very end as the Pirates took on Virginia. After falling behind early, the Pirates answered with a three-run third inning to flip the momentum of the game. Catcher Darby Pandolfo laced a two-run homer to get the Pirates on the board, the second of her career. Kat Matthys followed with a pinch-hit RBI groundout to put the Pirates up 3-1.

Kat Matthys followed with a pinch-hit RBI groundout to put the Pirates up 3-1. Chrisa Head, the sophomore pitcher who came in relief of Allanah Basile, kept the Cavaliers' bats silent for the rest of the game. In her five innings of work, she allowed no runs on just three hits with four strikeouts to pick up the victory, her first of the season. After tacking on an insurance run in the sixth inning, the Pirates closed out a 4-2 victory against Virginia, their first win against an ACC opponent since 2013.

In the second game of the day, Seton Hall took on Coppin State. The Pirate bats came out on fire in this game, as they scored three quick runs in the first inning. Hailey Arteaga doubled home two runs to start things off, and was driven in by first baseman Alyssa Prukopp shortly after. The Pirates added one more in the second inning and erupted

The Pirates added one more in the second inning and erupted with six runs in the fifth inning. Freshmen Areteaga and Pandolfo went a combined 4-6 at the dish with five RBIs and four runs scored. In addition, three Pirates reached base for the seventh straight game. The offense was red-hot in this game, but the real story was the dominant performance by senior pitcher Lauren Fischer. Fischer pitched the entire game, allowing only one unearned run and one hit. She retired the last ten batters she faced to close the game out in five innings, making it the third Pirate victory to end via run rule this season. Fischer's second win brought the Lady Pirate's record to 5-2 on the season, and they will take on Virginia tech tomorrow to close out the ECU Pirate Invitational.

Fischer’s second win brought the Pirate’s record to 5-2 on the season, and they will take on Virginia Tech Sunday to close out the ECU Pirate Invitational.

James Sherry can be reached at james.sherry@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @JSherry2324.