Pirates land commitment from 2017 big man Darnell Brodie

Posted By on Dec 24, 2016

Photo via Hudl/Darnell Brodie

The Pirates must have wished for a big man this holiday season because on Saturday they got one.

Darnell Brodie, a 2017 recruit out of Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, announced he has committed to Seton Hall. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound big man took to Twitter with the announcement less than two hours before Christmas.

Brodie’s decision to attend Seton Hall comes just a day after he took an official visit, which included a courtside view of the Pirates’ dramatic win over in-state rival Rutgers at Prudential Center.

A three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com but unranked most elsewhere, Brodie originally played high school ball for Newark East Side. Brodie was teammates with Seton Hall forward Ismael Sanogo his freshman year of high school.

Brodie also received offers from Iona, Temple, UMass, Monmouth, East Carolina and Saint Joseph’s, among others. St. John’s showed interest but did not offer.

Brodie’s commitment comes just a few days after sophomore forward Myles Carter was dismissed from the Seton Hall basketball program. The recruit’s arrival will add to a Pirates roster that currently has just five frontcourt players.

With Brodie on board, he joins Myles Cale in the Hall’s 2017 rookie class.

Gary Phillips can be reached at gary.phillips@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @GaryHPhillips.

Author: Gary Phillips

Gary Phillips is a journalism major at Seton Hall University where he serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Setonian. In addition, Phillips is also a columnist at FanRag Sports and a contributing writer for Jets Wire. He has also interned at CNBC and The Bergen Record and written for Bleacher Report and Double G Sports, in addition to freelance work. You can follow Phillips on Twitter @GaryHPhillips and see all of his work at https://garyphillips.journoportfolio.com/home-page/.

