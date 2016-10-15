Seton Hall volleyball starts road trip with a win

The Seton Hall women’s volleyball team ventured to Rhode Island this Friday for a closely contested Big East matchup against the Providence Friars. In a thrilling four-set victory, the Pirates improved their overall record to 10-11, and their Big East record to 4-4.

The tone of this matchup was established in a back-and-forth first set. While the Pirates pulled away with a score of 25-22, the Friars were difficult to ward off.

The second set proved nothing but that, as the Friars also won 25-22. The Pirates bounced back with a third set victory of 25-15. In a pertinent and critical fourth set, Seton Hall capitalized on every opportunity, winning 25-20 and taking the match.

Sophomore Abby Thelen led the way with a career-high 20 kills, and Danielle Schroeder was right behind with 18. Junior Sarah Kenneweg and senior Tessa Fournier both respectively had 19 digs, with Cherise Hennigan asserting her influence with 11.

Friday night’s win was the first of four consecutive road games for the Pirates, the next being at Creighton on Sunday. Looking to maintain this positive atmosphere, the ladies will travel to Nebraska to try and defeat another Big East rival in the Bluejays.

Randy Breigle can be reached at randy.breigle@student.shu.edu.