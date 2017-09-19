Seton Hall falls to Lehigh 3-1

Seton Hall men’s soccer was unable to find positives in their final non-conference game against Lehigh, falling 3-1 to the Mountain Hawks in Bethlehem, Pa.

The match was an uphill battle from the start for the Pirates, who trailed 1-0 in the 11th minute after the Mountain Hawks’ Oscar Greene knocked in the rebound of a shot off the left post.

Seton Hall had a couple half-chances after Lehigh’s opener but could not find the tying goal they needed. Throughout the night, the Pirates would struggle to move the ball and get off clean shots, putting in a mere three on target throughout the game.

Lehigh scored again in the 32nd minute with an all too familiar man at the center. Mark Forrest, who last year erased a three-goal lead for The Hall when he registered a second-half hat-trick, this time played provider, setting up Doyle Tuvesson for the Mountain Hawks second goal.

Down two at the half for the first time all season, Seton Hall came out of the break strong, with Patrick Burd firing a shot only a minute into the half that sailed just high of the crossbar. The Pirates finally broke through in the 67th minute on a header from Gabriel Viola, assisted by Noah Teperow.

Lehigh, however, was quick to re-establish their two-goal advantage, scoring in the 74th minute to put the game out of Seton Hall’s reach. This time it was Tuvesson, who scored the second goal, turning facilitator as he played the final pass to Tommy Dokho, who scored his first goal of the season.

The home side played defensively and controlled the ball for the rest of the game, securing the 3-1 final score-line. Seton Hall only managed three shots in the final twenty-five minutes of the game. In the end, Lehigh had 13 shots and seven on goal, compared to seven shots for Seton Hall with only three on goal.

Seton Hall will be at Marquette this Saturday, Sept. 23 as they move back into Big East play.

