Seton Hall falls by narrow margin on late-game score

]The Seton Hall women’s soccer team fell to Monmouth University 1-0 on Labor Day, by way of a 54th-minute goal from the Hawks.

For much of the game, both teams were playing offense and defense with no team getting a real sense of control over the game. To the blind eye, the victor of this game would probably be Seton Hall, seeing that it led in most statistical categories.

Nine different Seton Hall players registered a shot compared to four for Monmouth. In addition, Seton Hall put five shots on target whereas the home side Monmouth registered two on frame.

Freshman Cassy Harrigan fired two shots in the first half in quick succession, with both looking like they would break the deadlock. The shots were minutes apart, as the first shot forced a save from the Monmouth keeper. The second shot seemed to be going in but ended up hitting the woodwork and ricocheted back into the field of play.

Harrigan was very active throughout the game, getting by players with slick dribbling moves and setting up teammates with crisp passes.

In the second half, and perhaps most of the game, the Pirates failed to get a true rhythm and capitalize on their scoring opportunities.

Monmouth was awarded a corner kick around the 54th minute, which Hawks midfielder Jessica Johnson stepped up to take. The initial delivery was headed away, forcing another corner opportunity. The midfielder attempted the corner kick again, and to the dismay of the Pirates, bent it in for the decisive goal. Johnson capitalized, scoring on her one and only shot on goal of the game, and a high degree of difficulty attempt at that.

With this loss, Seton Hall moves to 0-3-1 on the year, with two of the Pirates’ three losses decided by one goal.

Up next, the Pirates will look to win their first game of the season when they take on Marist on Thursday, Sept. 7 at Owen T. Carroll Field.

