SHU softball nearly rallies back to beat Providence College

Seton Hall softball lost 8-7 to Providence College on Saturday. The Pirates’ record is now 20-19-1.

In the top of the first inning, Sara Foster singled through the left side. Valerie Suto grounded out, but Foster made to second. Alexis Walkden singled, sending Foster to third base. Walkden stole second but was left stranded.

In the bottom of the first, Providence scored two runs to lead 2-0.

In the second inning, Hailey Arteaga singled to right field, but neither teams were able to bat any runs in. The third inning was also scoreless amongst both teams.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Pirates were unable to get on the board.

In the bottom of the fourth shortstop, Ragen Reddick had two errors allowing a Providence player to reach home. Madison Strunk replaced the pitcher Reganne Camp. Providence was able to score four more runs, increasing its lead to 6-0 over the Pirates.

The fifth inning was action packed for the Pirates, who scored five runs.

Noel Lent singled to third base to start the inning. Darby Pandolfo singled to right field allowing Lent to advance to second. Reddick was walked, leaving the bases loaded for the Pirates. Foster’s single up the middle drove two runs in.

Suto singled leaving the bases loaded once again. On a wild pitch Reddick was able to score. Walkden walked and Lauren Fischer got an RBI but grounded out to third base when Foster scored. Destini Peck hit a double to left center field, allowing Suto to score.

In the bottom of the fifth, Providence scored two runs, making the score 8-5.

In the sixth inning, the Pirates were unable to produce any offense. In the bottom of the inning, Chrisa Head took over on the pitching mount for Strunk. The Pirate’s defense was strong and did not allow Providence to score.

In the seventh inning, Suto singled to short stop and Walkden was hit by a pitch. Fischer singled to left center field, leaving the bases loaded. Peck reached base on a fielder’s choice which got Suto out at home plate. Arteaga doubled, allowing Walkden and Fischer to score. Pandolfo flied out to right field to end the game.

Seton Hall is back in action Sunday morning in a doubleheader against Providence at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

