Seton Hall shuts out Central Connecticut State in 6-0 victory

During the middle of a packed schedule filled with Big East matchups, the Seton Hall softball team traveled to New Britain, Conn. to play its first non-conference game since last week, and the recently struggling Pirates topped Central Connecticut State in a 6-0 victory on Tuesday.

In a series sweep by Creighton this past weekend, the Hall was batting .200 and had scored five runs in those three games. The bats came alive on Tuesday as Lauren Fischer blasted her 10th homerun of the season off of CCSU’s starter Alex Casaña’s to give the Pirates an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

The Pirates’ ERA, wins and strikeout leader Reganne Camp got the start on the mound for Seton Hall and dominated the Blue Devils’ lineup in her 20th appearance of the season.

Fischer would strike again off of Casaña as her triple to center scored Valarie Suto’s leadoff single. In the next at-bat, Hailey Arteaga’s sacrifice fly allowed Fischer to cross home and the Hall was up 3-0 after four innings.

Emily Sargent entered the game in the fifth in relief for Casaña and got Sara Foster to ground into an inning-ending double play in her first frame of work.

The Hall’s offense exploded in the top of the sixth following a walk Sargent issued to Fischer. The Blue Devils’ pitcher found herself in trouble after gave up consecutive hits to Arteaga, Darby Pandolfo and Alyssa Prukop, which would score three runs for the Pirates.

For a first-year freshman, Camp pitched like a seasoned veteran. She worked her way out of a jam in the bottom of the sixth after giving up the Blue Devils’ only back-to-back hits throughout the game and halted the offense by striking out the next three batters.

The Pirates’ starter went on to throw a complete game shout-out while striking out nine and allowing five hits in her seven frames thrown. This outing is Camp’s fourth complete game of the season.

Today’s win marks Seton Hall’s twentieth victory on the season as it sits at 20-18-1 overall and 5-7 against Big East competitors. The team travels to Providence, R.I. for a three-game series against the Friars starting on Saturday at noon.

Andrea Keppler can be reached at andrea.keppler@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @keppler_andrea.