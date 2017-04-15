SHU softball suffers another close loss in series finale with Creighton

The Seton Hall softball team (19-17-1, 5-6-0) lost a close contest by a score of 4-3 to the Creighton Bluejays (14-22, 5-6) Saturday afternoon in Omaha, Neb. After dropping both games in a Friday doubleheader, the Pirates were looking to salvage the final game of a three-game set. Seton Hall sent sophomore Chrisa Head to the mound to face the Creighton lineup.

The Bluejays got off to a hot start in the bottom of the first, as they strung together three straight RBI doubles to make the score 3-0 early on. In need of a strong response, the heart of the Seton Hall lineup responded in a huge way in the top of the second. The Pirates started a two-out rally by loading the bases before second baseman Sara Foster hit a clutch two-run single to close the gap to one run.

Madison Strunk, who came in relief of Head early on, gave up a run in the second before silencing the opposition’s bats over the next few innings. The sophomore did not allow a run over the next four innings while striking out five to keep the Pirates in the game.

In the top of the fourth, the Pirates caught a huge break. Valerie Suto scored on what was ruled an illegal pitch on Creighton to make the score 4-3. The score would remain the same for the rest of the game, as both defenses were solid. Seton Hall was able to work out of trouble by getting two Creighton base runners out via a rundown in the bottom of the fifth. Creighton’s defense was strong as well after two early miscues to retain the lead.

In the top of the seventh, Bluejay pitcher Michal Hylton set down the Pirates in order to secure a victory. The win was Hylton’s second against the Pirates and fifth overall for the season. Foster finished the game 3-4 with 2 RBIs which brought her season average up to an impressive .325. The Pirates will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they travel to Central Connecticut.

