Swimming and diving coach Ron Farina steps down

Seton Hall men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Ron Farina has stepped down from his position after 17 years with the university, Athletic Director Pat Lyons announced on Saturday.

Farina just recently led the men’s swimming and diving team to its first Big East championship in program history last month. Farina’s squad took home the championship in dominant fashion, beating the runner-up Georgetown by nearly 150 points.

Lyons thanked Farina for his 17 years of service to the program in his statement on Saturday.

“He has helped raise the program’s bar for success by molding our student-athletes into very strong competitors in the Big East Conference, and, with the teams’ historic performances in the pool this season, he has set our student-athletes up to be successful for years to come,” Lyons said.

In addition to the men’s Big East title, Farina coached the women’s team to its highest Big East Championship finish ever, finishing third out of eight schools.

“It has been an honor to coach the young men and women who have come through this program the last 17 years,” Farina said. “I take a lot of pride knowing that this program will continue to compete for multiple Big East Swimming and Diving individual and team championships in the future.”

During Farina’s time at Seton Hall, his swimmers totaled 37 Big East relay, individual and diving championships, and nearly every school record was broken during Farina’s 17 years at the helm of the program.

The program stated that it will begin to look for Farina’s replacement over the next several weeks.

