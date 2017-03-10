SHU softball falls to Iowa State as it continues Aggie Invitational

The Pirates took on the Iowa State Cyclones during day two of the Aggie Invitational hosted by UC Davis, and despite the Pirates’ best efforts they were shut out 2-0 by their opponents. Seton Hall’s record is now 8-7-1.

In the first two innings of the game, both teams were held scoreless.

In the top of the second, senior Valerie Suto singled to shortstop. Suto’s hit was the Pirates’ only hit of the day.

In the bottom of the third, Iowa State was able to get one run in, making the score 1-0.

In the fourth inning, freshman Hailey Arteaga popped a fly ball out to right. Iowa State was able to add another run to their score, making the game 2-0.

In the fifth inning, Sara Foster reached base on a throwing error by Iowa State’s third baseman. Foster was able to advance to second. On a wild pitch, she later advanced to third. Alexis Walkden fouled out, ending the top of the fifth.

Seton Hall was able to keep Iowa State off the scoreboard for the rest of the game but was unable to score itself.

The Pirates will pick up a halted game from yesterday against UC Davis later today.

The Pirates face a double header against Iowa State and UMass tomorrow, March 11, as the Aggie Invitational in Davis, Cal. concludes.

