Softball splits doubleheader to start Louisville Slugger Tournament

Seton Hall softball continued its streak road trip by splitting a doubleheader Friday on the first day of the Louisville Slugger Tournament hosted by Pacific University.

In their first match-up of the evening, the Pirates were run-ruled in five innings of play by East Carolina University, 8-0. The fourth inning saw a dominant display of offensive firepower from the Pirates of ECU as they mustered three home runs in the inning to give themselves some breathing room and a five run lead. They added three more runs in the fifth inning to cap off a lopsided victory over the Hall.

The Hall’s bats were relatively silent in the matchup while its Pirate counterparts were just the opposite. ECU flirted with the long-ball all evening as catcher redshirt junior Alex Mycek put her stamp on the game with two HR’s of her own in the top of the second anf fourth. Senior Ali Ramirez, junior Meredith Burroughs and sophomore Morgan Halo also homered to bring ECU’s total to a staggering five for the game.

In the Pirates’ second match-up of the day, they faced off with tournament host Pacific University. The Hall bounced back from the defeat earlier in the day to the tune of an 8-4 victory. The Pirates’ bats woke up in the night game, which they certainly needed with the two teams trading the lead back and forth as the game moved closer to its end.

The Hall received contributions throughout the lineup Friday night. Sophomore pitcher Chrisa Head pitched two scoreless frames, knocked in two runs in the sixth inning to reclaim the lead and the Hall never looked back. Sophomore infielder Emily Supercynski, senior infielder Alexis Walkden and senior outfielder Valerie Suto also picked up RBI’s in the team’s victory.

The team’s defense played a major role the game as Pacific picked up two errors, which pushed across three runs for the Pirates.

The Pirates look to keep their bats alive Saturday as they are scheduled for another doubleheader. They will square off with Portland State University in a matinee showdown with a match-up against Pacific once again looming in the night. The two games will be the Pirates’ third and fourth games respectively in the Louisville Slugger Tournament.

