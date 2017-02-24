SHU softball struggles with Virginia Tech, Virginia

The Seton Hall softball team lost two games to Virginia Tech, 13-0, and Virginia, 8-1, Friday in an early double-header

The first game against Virginia Tech looked promising at first, with the Pirates down just two runs after two innings. However, the Hokies proved to be too much for the Pirates, scoring nine runs in the third inning and eventually winning 13-0 in five innings.

The Pirates were held to no hits but did get on base six times due to wild pitching by the Hokies. Pitchers Reganne Camp and Madison Strunk played well, but overall the Virginia Tech offense was just too much.

The second game for the Pirates was against another ACC school, this time in the Virginia Cavaliers. Virginia came away with an 8-1 win, but Seton Hall put up a fight. The Cavs got off to a quick 1-0 start, but the Hall answered back in the second inning when Lauren Fischer doubled to right field to knot it up. The game was tied 1-1 until the sixth inning, when Virginia scored three runs, and then four more in the seventh, as Virginia came away with an 8-1 win.

Starting pitcher Fischer had a good outing on the mound, giving up just one run through five innings. She also batted in the lone run for the Pirates, bringing her RBI total up to seven on the season. Freshman catcher, Darby Pandolfo, also continued her strong play by getting on base with a hit and a walk. The Pirates totaled six hits and five walks, in a bounceback performance.

Seton Hall softball drops to 3-2 on the season after the two-loss day. The team looks to get back on track as it faces off against Virginia and Coppin State in another early double-header on Saturday.

