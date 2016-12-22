Seton Hall forward Myles Carter dismissed from program

Backup forward Myles Carter has been dismissed from the Seton Hall men’s basketball program, head coach Kevin Willard announced Thursday.

The departure comes just six days after fellow sophomore Veer Singh’s decision to transfer. Seton Hall now has two scholarship openings available for Class of 2017 recruits.

“Being a student-athlete here at Seton Hall is a privilege that comes with responsibilities, and unfortunately Myles was unable to meet those standards,” Willard said in a statement. “We wish Myles well and hope for all the best for him.”

While a specific reason was not given for Carter’s dismissal, the Chicago, Ill. native did miss the Pirates’ Dec. 1 game against Columbia for academic reasons.

“Myles Carter is reintroducing himself to the classroom,” Willard said after the game.

With Carter gone, Seton Hall now has just five players manning its frontcourt: starters Angel Delgado, Ismael Sanogo and Desi Rodriguez and reserves Mike Nzei and Rashed Anthony. After hardly playing as a freshman, Carter saw limited time as a backup this season, logging 6.6 minutes per game with 1.4 rebounds.

Carter’s last game came against Delaware, as the 6-foot-9, 230-pound big man contributed four minutes to the win.

Carter did not immediately respond to an interview request.

