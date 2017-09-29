Pirates fall in seesaw affair with ranked Creighton

The Seton Hall women’s volleyball team could not overcome No. 14 ranked Creighton University on Friday night as they dropped to 1-2 in Big East plays. Despite the 3-0 final score, the Pirates battled impressively in the high profile matchup.

Set one was a back-and-forth contest for the ages. Creighton jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, but Seton Hall soon battled back to tie the set at five. Following that, the Pirates took control on a run highlighted by a spur of kills by Dominique Mason, only to have Creighton tie the set again at 13.

Throughout the remainder of the first set, the teams remained closely knotted. Neither was able to break away, with scores such as 18-17 and 23-22 being featured.

Eventually, Creighton was able to win the set 26-24 by overwhelming the Pirates with three quick points.

The second set started much like the first set did, however, this time Seton Hall was not able to fight back. The Blue Jays displayed their skill in keeping the ball alive from Seton Hall attacks and went on to win the set 25-12.

The Pirates, however, would not let the set loss get to their heads. The third set opened closely yet again, with Creighton grabbing the lead 6-5.

Creighton pulled away slightly at that point, but Seton Hall soon stormed back to tie the game at 14.

The set remained close following that, but yet again it was Creighton that took the lead. The Blue Jays went up 23-19 on a misjudged serve by Seton Hall. Head coach Allison Yaeger identified this as a spot where the team wants to improve moving forward.

“Our serve receive just wasn’t there tonight,” Yaeger said. “If it can be, then we are able to distribute the ball to all of our hitters and not just be constantly pushing the ball to the outside.”

Over the course of the match, Creighton tallied four service aces.

Leading the way for Seton Hall was Dominique Mason with 10 kills and Sarah Kenneweg with 15 digs.

The Pirates look to bounce back tomorrow night against Providence in yet another Big East matchup. First serve is 7 p.m. at Walsh Gymnasium.

