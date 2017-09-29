Pirates draw Bulldogs in Big East home opener

The Seton Hall women’s soccer team tied Butler, 1-1, in their conference home opener on Thursday night. For the Pirates, it was another point earned in their second Big East game after an opening draw on the road against DePaul.

Laura Dramis got the start in net for Seton Hall and made a flurry of diving saves throughout the match to preserve the draw. Perhaps her most important save came in the final seconds when the Bulldogs got off a last-second desperation shot from just outside the box. Dramis would respond and extended her left arm to punch the shot away, keeping the game tied as the final horn sounded in the second extra-time period.

“[Dramis] is very capable of making those big-time saves and that’s what she’s been known for,” head coach Rick Stainton said.

Butler came into Thursday having won their previous eight matches, but Seton Hall came out fearless and aggressive in the first half, out-shooting the Bulldogs 6-2; all the while controlling most of the play. However, the Bulldogs would return the favor in the second half, putting pressure on the Pirates backline in a half where they outshot The Hall 5-2.

The Bulldogs biggest threat came with 28 minutes remaining in the second half as Butler’s Breann Pempek curled a shot that looked destined for the left side of the goal, but Dramis again made another diving save to the delight of the crowd.

“For her to step into the big stage like she has recently, and play like she has, she’s come up big for us,” Stainton said.

Marissa Aniolowski and Lauren Hall accounted for The Hall’s three shots on goal with two and one, respectively.

Seton Hall will travel to Washington, D.C. next to take on the 17th ranked Georgetown Hoyas on Sunday. According to Stainton, the Pirates will be sure to take one important component from Thursday’s result with them on the road.

“Confidence. Confidence that we can compete with not only the likes of Butler but Georgetown as well,” Stainton said. “Why can’t we go into Georgetown and compete with anyone in the country.”

Nick Santoriello can be reached at Nick.santoriello@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @NickSantoriello