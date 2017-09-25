Three Pirates win their bracket in Army Invitational

Anicka Fajnorova, Kaite Kim and Melody Taal each won a singles title for the women’s tennis team at the Army Invitational on Sunday.

After defeating Army’s Melanie Allen 6-2, 7-5 in the semifinal, Fajnorova won the A-singles title after a Syracuse player withdrew due to injury.

In the D-singles bracket, Kim moved easily into the finals, defeating Lehigh’s Catie Meighan 6-1, 6-3, and won the division with a 4-6, 6-4, 12-10 victory over Syracuse’s Nicole Mitchell.

Taal played incredibly close matches throughout the event, beating Quinnipiac’s Proyfon Lohaphaisan in the semifinal, 7-6(6), 7-6(4), before moving on to face Syracuse’s Libi Mesh in the C-singles championship. In yet another tightly contested match, Taal came out victorious 7-6, 6-7(1), 10-8.

Additionally, Anniek Jansen won a match in the Singles D-division beating Leigh Freidman from Lehigh.

The next tournament for the Pirates is the Navy Invitational in Annapolis, Md. from Oct. 6 through Oct.8.

