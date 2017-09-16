Volleyball drops match to Northwestern in three sets

The Seton Hall volleyball team played Northwestern in the first game of the VCU invitational on Friday, losing in three sets to a Wildcats team that was too much to overcome.

Northwestern took the first set 25-21, despite Seton Hall having a 15-12 lead toward the latter part of the set. It was in that moment, down three, where the Wildcats rattled off a 5-0 run to take a 17-15 lead. The Hall didn’t let it get out of hand though, keeping things close down the stretch. But the Pirates could never take back the lead, and Northwestern would finish off the Pirates with two straight points to finish the set.

Seton Hall had lost the momentum, but much like the end of the first, kept the second set close. The set went back and forth, with no team having a run of more than four points in a row. All told, there were seven lead changes throughout, but again, the Pirates fell by an all-too-familiar 25-21 score.

The Pirates found themselves down at 2-0 entering the third set, despite holding the lead for large parts of the first and second set. The third set did not play out nearly as close, with the Wildcats jumping out to an early 11-5 lead and never looking back. Northwestern would later capture 14 of the final 23 points in the game and finish off Seton Hall with ease, taking the third set 25-14.

Though the Pirates still host a winning record at 6-5, the Pirates are in the midst of a three-game losing streak that they will look to put an end to tomorrow afternoon, in the second game of the VCU Invitational against hosts Virginia Commonwealth. That game will begin at 1 pm and be followed up by the final match of the tournament against Bowling Green at 4:30 pm.

Matt Mlodzinski can be reached at Matt.Mlodzinski@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @Mlodzinski_15.