Seton Hall scores first but is unable to find winner at Duquesne

Seton Hall’s women’s soccer team endured a hard fought battle against Duquesne on Sunday afternoon, with 110 minutes leaving nothing between the sides, as both settled for a 1-1 draw.

After back-to-back 1-0 losses this past week, the Hall looked to end its losing streak and earn its first victory of the season on Sunday afternoon at Rooney Field in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Pirates took four shots in the first half before getting on the board in the 40th minute with a goal by Atley Fortney, her first goal of the season.

The Hall tried to add to its lead, but a shot by Izzy Engel sailed high over the net in the final seconds of the opening 45.

In the 48th minute, Fortney tried to bury the ball past Dukes’ goalkeeper Kyra Murphy to add to the Pirates’ score, but her shot was off target and went wide right.

Duquesne made a substitution in the 56th minute with Lauren Bell replacing Malea Fabean. Less than two minutes later in the 58th minute, a goal by Bell, assisted by Linnea Faccenda, tied up the score at one-apiece.

Bell had shots in the 60th, 66th and 72nd minutes but saves by Anna MacLean didn’t allow the Dukes’ goal-scorer to find a second, and missed opportunities by the Pirates to go along with Bell’s led to both teams being forced into extra time.

A save by MacLean off the foot of Faccenda in the 99th minute gave the Pirates another chance to get their first win of the season as the game got pushed to a second 10-minute half of extra time.

The Dukes took three shots in a row starting with two shots by Bell and Kaite O’Connor within 30 seconds of each other. The third shot by Faccenda in the 105th minute was carefully saved by MacLean.

Seton Hall’s attempts in extra time were not good enough to beat Murphy. Marissa Aniolowski had a chance with less than a minute left, but Murphy stood tall for the Dukes.

The Pirates continue to search for their first win of the season and will take the field again on Sept. 14 at UMass Lowell.

