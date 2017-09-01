Second half goal gives Seton Hall second straight loss

Seton Hall men’s soccer was not able to overcome Stony Brook University on the road Friday night, with the host Sea Wolves defeating the Pirates 1-0. The loss drops the Pirates’ record to 0-2-1.

After a slow start by both teams, Seton Hall began to take momentum midway through the first half. As the pressure mounted, the Pirates earned the first prime scoring chance of the game off a foul a few yards outside the box. Seton Hall subsequently sent the free kick into the box, however it found the wrong head and was cleared away by Stony Brook.

Following that chance, Stony Brook came back with a few opportunities of their own, but Seton Hall goalkeeper Elliot Munford came up large, stopping the hosts from getting on the board early. Munford’s biggest moment came on a Stony Brook free kick that sat just inches outside the box, in which he leaped across and handily thwarted the prime scoring chance.

As the first half was nearing an end, Seton Hall’s Spencer Burkhardt got a good look at goal, but this time it was Stony Brook goalkeeper Tom McMahon who came up with the save to keep the game scoreless.

Despite being all square in the goals department, Seton Hall held the advantage on the stats front. The Pirates led in shots, 6-4, and shots on target, 4-2. The Pirates also proved much more disciplined in that time, committing four fouls to the Sea Wolves’ eight.

The second half did not go as ideally for the Pirates, albeit they still did have opportunities to take control of the game.

In the 58th minute, Stony Brook’s Akeem Morris hit the crossbar. The threat was not gone, however, as just seconds later, Danny Espinoza rifled a shot into the top corner to give the Sea Wolves a 1-0 lead.

The game became a defensive gridlock after that moment, as not many quality chances were exchanged in the ensuing minutes. In the 86th minute, Seton Hall got its second corner of the game, however the team could not muster a shot on goal in the process.

In the second half, Stony Brook ended up with six more shots and one more shot on target than Seton Hall.

The team will look to rebound at home on Monday, Sept. 4 against Sacred Heart University.

