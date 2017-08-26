SHU volleyball defeats Oklahoma in five sets

The Seton Hall volleyball team kicked off its season in a big way, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners by a score of three sets to two on Friday night. Coming off a successful 2016 season capped by a Big East tournament appearance, the Pirates looked in mid-season form against a formidable Sooners squad.

The first set was a nail biter, featuring eight ties and five lead changes but Seton Hall was able to tough out two victories by the score of 25-23. Riding the momentum of the first set, the Pirates battled to another 25-23 win in game two, and a 2-0 lead. Haylee Gasser and Abby Thelen led the way, as both of them racked up vital kills to help the Pirate offense.

Trailing two sets to none, Oklahoma tightened up and won the next two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-17. Alyssa Enneking and Morgan Miller both had impressive games, as they led their team in kills, with Miller also racking up a game-high 15 digs.

In the decisive fifth game, the score teetered back and forth, but the Pirates put together a critical hot streak to close out a hard-fought victory. Caitlin Koska ended the game with a kill to start off the Pirates’ season the right way. Seton Hall’s depth was on full display Friday night, as many different players contributed to the winning effort. Thelen, Dominque Mason and Sharay Barnes all recorded double-digit kills. Coming off a transcendent sophomore season, Sophia Coffey had a great game, as she recorded a double-double.

The Pirates have two more games Saturday as part of the Oklahoma Invitational versus Colorado and Northwestern State before returning home for the Seton Hall Classic.

