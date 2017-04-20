2017 PF Sandro Mamukelashvili committs to Seton Hall

Posted By on Apr 20, 2017

The Seton Hall men’s basketball team has landed 2017 power forward Sandro Mamukelashvili.

The 6-foot-10, 222-pound forward announced his decision on Twitter Thursday afternoon, becoming the third member of Seton Hall’s 2017 recruiting class.

“Thank you to all the college coaches that took their time to recruit me the last few years,” Mamukelashvili said in a statement released on Twitter in which he committed to SHU. “I would also like to like to thank my family, friends, coaches and trainers for pushing me into the man I’m becoming.”

Mamukelashvili, a three-star recruit out of Montverde Academy in Florida, made his official visit to Seton Hall on Tuesday. He was also considering USC, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. Seton Hall assistant coach Grant Billmeier was the lead recruiter in the effort to land Mamukelashvili, according to Adam Zagoria.

A native of the Republic of Georgia, Mamukelashvili is a stretch four who has the ability to handle the ball and shoot from the perimeter.

He will join fellow forward Darnell Brodie as well as guard Myles Cale as the new faces on the Pirates roster next season. Seton Hall still remains in the hunt for point guard Trevon Duval, who has the Hall listed as one of his final five schools.

Matt Ambrose is a journalism major from Exeter, N.H. He can be reached by email at matthew.ambrose1@student.shu.edu and can be found on Twitter @mambrose97.

Author: Gary Phillips

Gary Phillips is a journalism major at Seton Hall University where he serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Setonian. In addition, Phillips is also a columnist at FanRag Sports and a contributing writer for Jets Wire. He has also interned at CNBC and The Bergen Record and written for Bleacher Report and Double G Sports, in addition to freelance work. You can follow Phillips on Twitter @GaryHPhillips and see all of his work at https://garyphillips.journoportfolio.com/home-page/.

