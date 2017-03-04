Baseball struggles in loss to Southeastern Louisiana

Not much went right for Seton Hall baseball on Saturday morning as it fell to Southeastern Louisiana University by the score of 13-1. The Pirates struggled both in the batter’s box and on the diamond, registering only three hits and recording six errors respectively.

Seton Hall fell behind early in the game as Southern Louisiana drove home two runs in the second inning.

The game was relatively quiet over the next few innings. However, the Pirates began to fall apart in the middle of the game.

Seton Hall starting pitcher Cullen Dana surrendered two more runs in the fifth before being pulled. Dana went four and two-thirds innings in the game. He ended the day with 95 pitches and seven strikeouts.

The sixth inning proved to be a disaster for Seton Hall. A few mistakes, including an error and a wild pitch, allowed a runner to reach third base early in the inning. Southern Louisiana then laid down a suicide squeeze to make it 5-0.

Later in the inning, a walk loaded the bases for the Lions with no outs on the board. A bases-clearing double then increased the lead to 8-0.

The nightmare continued for Seton Hall later in the inning, as a double steal set up for two more runs to cross the plate via another error and a sac-fly. In total, the Lions scored six runs and batted around the order in the sixth inning to make it a 10-0 game.

In the seventh, another sac-fly and a single drove in two more runs for Southeastern Louisiana.

Matt Ponsiglione came in and pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Pirates. However, another run was driven in in the ninth inning to make it 13-0.

The Pirates got their first run on the board in the bottom of the ninth. The RBI double by Sebastiano Santorelli broke the shutout and drove home Ryan Ramiz.

Seton Hall continues the Cox Diamond Invitational on Sunday, March 3 at 12 p.m. with a game against South Alabama.

Kevin Kopf can be reached at kevin.kopf@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @KMKTNF.