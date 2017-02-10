Pirates routed by Georgetown, drop third straight

The Seton Hall women’s basketball team couldn’t find any answers on Friday night inside Walsh Gymnasium, losing to the Georgetown Hoyas by a score of 77-60.

The bright spot on the offensive side of the ball for the Pirates was JaQuan Jackson, as she poured in a game-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals. Freshman sensation Kaela Hilaire had 11 points and seven assists, however, she committed seven turnovers.

Georgetown’s three-headed monster of Cynthia Petke, Faith Woodard and Dorothy Ademako could not be contained by the Pirate defense. Petke, who was making just her ninth start of the season and came in averaging 3.9 points per game, put on a show scoring 17 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Ademako had 18 points while shooting above 50 percent from the floor, while Woodard scored a team-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds, five of which came on the offensive glass.

Rebounds were once again a problem for the Pirates, as they were outrebounded by the Hoyas 52-34. Twenty-two of Georgetown’s rebounds came on the offensive side.

“Every game we’re getting killed on the boards,” head coach Tony Bozzella said postgame. “I’ve never had a team dominated this bad on the glass.”

It was an uphill battle all night for the Pirates, as the Hoyas were able to capitalize on every Pirate mistake. Seton Hall committed 16 turnovers which turned into 20 Georgetown points, and the Hoyas collected 11 second-chance points.

This game wraps up the season series between the two Big East foes, with the Hoyas taking both games in commanding fashion. Georgetown took down the Hall down in Washington D.C. back on Jan. 15 by a score of 77-58.

“They played very similarly,” Bozzella said about the style of play expected out of Georgetown coming into tonight. “I think they just imposed their will. They got confident. They got comfortable shooting the ball, and it became more and more difficult for us to stop them.”

Not seeing any playing time for the third consecutive game was Shadeen Samuels. Bozzella said postgame that Samuels’ absence was not injury related and that she hasn’t been feeling well as of late.

With the team now owning an 11-14 (4-10) record, Bozzella and his staff find themselves in unfamiliar territory.

“This program has a certain standard and certain success,” Bozzella said, noting the 51-15 record this team had over the previous two seasons. “For me and the staff, this isn’t something we’re used to.”

The Pirates will look to regroup quickly as they will hold their Senior Day celebration this Sunday when they take on Villanova. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

