Cross country struggles against tough competition in Big East Championship

The Seton Hall men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Big East Championship on Friday at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. Both teams struggled against tough, nationally-ranked competition, as the women’s team finished 10th while the men’s team finished ninth. The Georgetown men’s team retained its Big East crown, followed by Providence and Butler. The Providence women’s team edged out Villanova for its third consecutive Big East title, and Georgetown finished third.

Kiley Britten, sophomore runner for the Seton Hall women’s team posted a solid time of 23:59 in the 6k, the best time of all her teammates. Star junior Christiana Rutkowski finished shortly after at 24:04 to wrap up what was a successful junior season for her. Desyre Blackburn finished her final race as a Pirate with a strong time of 25:05.

Despite the team’s overall performance, the Pirates had some great individual runs. Sophomore Jared Moser led the way for the men’s team in the 8k. He posted a time of 26:27, which was a personal-best for him this year. Moser put himself on the map by improving immensely throughout the season, which he capped off by two consecutive first-place finishes amongst his team. Junior Bryant Cordova and senior Cameron Quisenberry had strong runs as well; Cordova finished with 27:03 and Quisenberry shortly after at 27:07 in his final Big East Championship.

This season for Seton Hall cross country, the men’s team had five top-five finishes and the women’s team racked up three top-five finishes. They look to use this year’s experience to regroup next season and build on the progress found in the past few months.

