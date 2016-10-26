ZTA brings new life to Greek Life at SHU

With a focus on developing students’ minds, hearts and spirits, Zeta Tau Alpha’s Traveling Leadership consultant Caroline Villarreal, said the newest sorority at SHU is looking forward to what the future holds.

Founded in 1898 at Longwood University in Virginia, ZTA is excited to have had the opportunity to colonize at Seton Hall.

“When made aware of the opportunity to colonize at Seton Hall, ZTA researched the campus and knew right away that our values aligned with those of the University,” Villarreal said. “We are so excited to be a part of the Seton Hall community.”

Zeta Tau Alpha has 95 founding sisters at SHU and has had ZTA Leadership Consultants on campus this fall to make sure the organization gets off to a good start.

“We are here as guides and a support system to help them navigate the process of laying the foundation of their chapter.” Villarreal said.

Peyton Adams, a sophomore sports management and marketing major, said it has benefited her to see how a sorority is formed from start to finish.

She considers it a great opportunity to be a colonizing member who gets to set traditions for the coming years.

Bid Day, which was on Sept. 18, is the day in which colony members are inducted into the organization. For both Adams and junior nursing major, Kathryn Carson, it is their favorite ZTA memory. Following Bid Day, new members start the Zeta is Forever New Member Experience, focusing on ZTA’s creed and on building sisterhood.

“It has also allowed me to meet people who I never would have met had it not been for ZTA coming to campus,” Adams said. “After attending the Cupcake Events, I fell in love with ZTA.”

ZTA can be seen around campus holding events and promoting their philanthropy, which is breast cancer awareness and education. For Carson, philanthropy is what led her to join ZTA.

“I decided on ZTA because of the organization’s values and the philanthropy. Breast cancer education and awareness is something very dear to my heart,” Carson said.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and ZTA is excited to promote a cause that is important to them.

For those deciding on becoming a part of Greek Life at SHU, ZTA members Adams and Carson encourage students to look into it.

“The advice I would give is to go out to the events different fraternities [and] sororities hold, meet the members, go through recruitment and see how it all pans out,” Adams said. “Attend recruitment and be yourself, and you can always drop out if you decide it isn’t for you.”

Carson’s advice for choosing a sorority?

“Go with your heart. You will definitely find your way, find your place and be happy,” she said.

Justine Strzepek can be reached at justine.strzepek@student.shu.edu.