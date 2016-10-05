Seton Hall home to more than just one faith

In a time when people nationwide are facing discrimination for their gender, race and religion, Seton Hall University recently reaffirmed the Nondiscrimination/Title IX Statement in an email to the SHU community. While no campus is perfect or free from such occurrences, the University works to provide a working and learning environment that is free from discrimination and harassment.

“It is important that we treat each other with dignity, acceptance, and mutual respect,” SHU President Dr. A. Gabriel Esteban said in the email announcement.

As a Catholic university, Seton Hall encourages the community to welcome those with varying faiths.

According to Seton Hall’s website: “Although the majority of our students are Catholic (about 70 percent, according to information voluntarily submitted on admissions and applications), there also are significant groups of Jewish, Muslim, Protestant and Buddhist students, among others. Whether you are looking for a nearby synagogue, a Muslim group to join for Friday prayers or an interfaith Bible study, Campus Ministry will connect you with students who share in your beliefs.”

As seen in The Setonian’s “One place, many faiths” series, there are students on campus that openly practice non-Catholic religions. So far, students featured in “One place, many faiths” practice Hellenic Wicca, Islamic and Swaminarayan-Hinduism faiths. More features – that will hopefully highlight an inclusive environment at SHU – are on the way.

In last week’s issue of The Setonian, student Alexandra Henderson, a senior art history major who practices Paganism, said of her experience at Seton Hall, “I have never felt like the Catholic faith was pushed on me or that I must become Catholic. But the option for a person to become so involved with their Catholic faith is wonderful.”

Vinay Trambadia, a junior accounting and finance major, reported in a previous interview with The Setonian that he practices Swaminarayan-Hinduism. Trambadia said that although the university encourages acceptance, he hasn’t always felt at home here.

“There have been times when I felt uncomfortable, but in general, in my two years here, I feel accepted. In fact, attending a religious school motivates me to believe in my faith more and become a better person.”

The Voice is intended to best represent the collective opinion of The Setonian’s editorial board. It is written by The Setonian’s Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor.