Kim puts up strong performance in tennis open

The Seton Hall Pirates women’s tennis had a strong showing this weekend, as the team put up a singles and doubles victory at the West Point Open.

In the opening round of competition Friday, the Pirates were successful as freshman Melody Taal won the singles round in two sets 6-3, 10-4, to advance. Luize Strike had a bye and moved on to the next round. Freshman Michal Matson put up a fight, but was eliminated in the first round.

It was an encouraging first day from some of the freshmen as they went on to win their first collegiate matches.

Sophomore Thandy Kangwa won all three sets of her match, 1-6, 6-0, 12-10, to move on to the next round. Junior Katie Kim progressed well throughout the day, winning both of her sets, scoring a first 7-5, 6-4 in the first set and a6-2, 6-0 in the second.

In doubles action, Matson and Strike got a bye in the first round, and in the second round they beat their opponents from Lehigh, 6-4. The tandem of Haal and Jansen came up short in the first round, losing 7-5, and ended up in the consolation round.

The lethal and experienced combination of Kangwa and Kim won their match by a dominant score 6-0. Winning most of their matches in the singles round and doubles, The Hall put up a solid showing on Day 1.

The second day of the invitational, Strike and Kim advanced to the singles semifinals. In addition the talented tandem of Kangwa and Kim advanced to the B Doubles final.

On the third and final day of the West Point Open, Kim won the invitational D Singles championship, as she defeated Fordham’s Destiny Grunin in the final, 6-4, 6-2. Kim wasn’t finished winning, however, as her and Kangwa won the B Doubles Championship with a score over the Army pair, 6-2.

Seton Hall women’s tennis continues its season next when the team competes in the Navy Tournament on Oct. 7-9, in Annapolis, MD.

