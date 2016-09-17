SHU volleyball drops double-header

The Seton Hall women’s volleyball team fell to Seattle and Princeton University on the opening day of the Rutgers Invitational in a double-header Friday. The team’s record now stands at 5-7 on the season.

In the first game against Seattle University, the Pirates lost three consecutive sets (26-28, 17-25, 26-28). Standout performers were Tessa Fournier, who recorded a match-high 28 digs, while Cherise Hennigan led the team with 12 kills.

In the first set the pirates faced stiff competition with neither team taking a clear lead, nine ties in total. The Pirates held a sight lead near the end of the set, until Seattle scored three straight to make the score 24-23 and enter set point. The Pirates ultimately lost 28-26

In the second set Seattle carried the momentum from the first match and established a powerful 15-5 advantage. The Pirates failed to muster any powerful attacking threat and lost the match 25-17.

The third set had a very similar structure to the first set. The Pirates took a 23-20 lead, until Seattle scored 4 straight points to force set point. Both Seattle and Seton Hall took turns taking the lead until Seattle pulled out with a 28-26 win, ultimately ending a difficult game for the Pirates in a sweep.

In the second game of the double-header, Seton Hall fell to Princeton 3-1 (25-20, 16-25, 22-25, 22-25). Caitlin Koska recorded a career high 15 kills and Sofia Coffey had a double-double.

In the first set, the Pirates got hot on offense and scored the first six points of the match. Princeton managed to hold onto the Pirates lead by cutting it down to four, but ultimately couldn’t stop them. Seton Hall won the first set, 25-20.

The second set featured a reversal in playing styles. The Tigers offense generated a 7-1 run to go up 10-4. The Tigers powered through, leaving Seton Hall powerless as they won the set 25-16.

The third set was the closest of the match. There were six lead changes and 15 ties. Princeton eventually took the lead off of three consecutive points. Princeton won the third set 25-22 and went up 2-1 in the match

The fourth set looked bright for the Pirates after an early 11-8 lead, but Princeton managed to score five of the next six points, leaving Seton Hall trailing. The Tigers increased the lead before eventually winning the set 25-22

Seton Hall women’s volleyball will finish off the Rutgers Invitational Saturday, where they will face Rutgers at 9:30 a.m.

