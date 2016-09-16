SHU Alum: Where are they now?

Dr. Vincent Fortanasce, a leading neurologist researching Alzheimer’s, continues to represent the Catholic values and standard of excellence instilled in him during his time at Seton Hall (‘65).

Fortanasce has achieved many milestones in his medical career, including maintaining a practice in Los Angeles for 30 years, as well as being a clinical professor at the University of Southern California.

He has published a number of works including The Anti-Alzheimer’s Prescription. His most recent book, Twin Legacy, a novel, relays cautionary tales of when man plays God. He said he has high hopes for the novel, including a pending opportunity to turn it into a movie with Braveheart director, Steven McVety.

Fortanasce said that he has been involved with the Catholic Church and its bioethical standards. Among his commitments to the Catholic Church, he treated Pope John Paul II for Parkinson’s disease for several years.

“He was completely selfless, unfortunately to the point where he did not take care of himself as much as he did his church,” Fortanasce said.

He also treated other famous people such as Peyton Manning and the Dali Lama.

Fortanasce said his time at Seton Hall was instrumental to his success. From the expectation of academic greatness that Seton Hall prides itself on, to the camaraderie between students, Fortanasce said that Seton Hall really is a home for the mind, body and spirit.

The most influential aspect of his academic journey at Seton Hall, however, was the love of learning his professors instilled in him.

“It makes one want to work, rather than have to work,” he said.

Seton Hall also offered Fortanasce support in his desire to compete in the 1964 Olympics in weightlifting.

Although he was not able to go due to injury, Seton Hall gave him a place to train, which led him to be the first line pick for the light heavyweight. The same way that Seton Hall helped him, Fortanasce helps others, and hopes that future students will continue the trend of giving back to the community.

According to an article on Seton Hall Magazine’s website, Fortanasce discussed bioethics in relation to his faith, and the role of the Catholic mission in science.

“The advice I would give to students who are pursuing a career in medicine is to understand the greatest fulfillment in life is doing for others,” he said. “When you do help others, you help yourself become everything that you can be. In helping others, you are doing Christ’s work.”