Delaware too much for the Pirates in 3-1 defeat

It was the Guillermo Delgado and Dani Laguna show at Grant Field in Delaware Wednesday night.

The two seniors combined for one goal and two assists each as the Blue Hens (5-1-0) topped the Pirates (2-3-1) by a final of 3-1.

Coming off a loss to Villanova which bounced the team from the national rankings, Delaware was on the attack from the opening kick, producing two corners in the first 10 minutes of the match. The Blue Hens were unable to convert on these early opportunities, which gave the Pirates a chance to bring some pressure of their own.

In the 15th minute, junior Pirate Lukas Pagonis put a shot on goal, but the shot was saved by Delaware goalie Todd Morton. The save led to a corner kick, which the Pirates were unable to capitalize on. Six minutes later, another corner kick led to two chances for Nick Najera, neither of which he was able to convert.

Delaware opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a goal from Delgado assisted by Laguna. Laguna extended the lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 37th minute with the assist coming from Delgado.

Shortly after Laguna’s goal, the Pirates had some chances to cut the lead to one. Forward Jordan Kinoshi had a chance at a sliding shot in the 38th minute, but the shot went wide. With two minutes remaining in the half, Francisco Alderete found himself one-on-one with Morton, but was ruled offside. The Pirates found themselves offside six times throughout the match and four times in the first half alone.

The Hall came out of halftime looking noticeably refreshed. Kinoshi had a chance in the first minute of the half, but was turned away by Morton. Pagonis finally got the Pirates on the board in the 74th, cutting the lead to 2-1. Carlos Perales scored for Delaware in the 87th minute, making it a 3-1 game. Delgado assisted on the goal, which tied him for the school points record at 99.

Making his first career start in goal for Seton Hall was redshirt freshman Peyton Elder. He was thrown into the fire, dealing with eight shots (five on goal) and 11 corners. Elder finished the match with three saves, and Seton Hall finished with ten shots (seven on goal).

The Pirates will continue their four-game road trip against nationally ranked Creighton on Saturday at 8 p.m.

