Seton Hall names Andreas Lindberg next men’s soccer coach

After an extensive search, Seton Hall athletic director Patrick Lyons announced Monday that Andreas Lindberg will serve as the next head coach of the Seton Hall men’s soccer program.

Lindberg comes to South Orange after spending nine years at Division II LIU Post, where he racked up seven NCAA tournament appearances.

“We are extremely excited to bring in a coach of Andreas’ caliber to lead our men’s soccer program at Seton Hall,” Lyons said in a press release.

Lindberg took over at LIU Post in 2009 and turned the Pioneers into a force, amassing a record of 139-30-15 along with eight East Coast Conference regular-season titles and six conference tournament championships. During his tenure, LIU Post made four trips to the tournament quarterfinals, as he coached the team to a No. 1 ranking on five separate occasions, finishing in the top 15 each of the last seven seasons.

“Andreas has proven for more than a decade that he is a successful leader,” Lyons said in the release. “His teams at LIU-Post rose to national prominence and were a dominant force in the Northeast. We are confident that his preparedness, tactical acumen and recruiting ability will translate to South Orange and help our men’s soccer program compete for Big East Championships and NCAA Tournament appearances.”

“First and foremost, I want to thank Pat Lyons and the athletics department for the tremendous opportunity they have afforded me,” Lindberg said in the release. “Seton Hall has a tremendous history in men’s soccer that I look forward to being a part of. I can’t wait to meet the team and get started.”

Lindberg brings an attacking style of soccer to Seton Hall and puts an emphasis on tactically-strong play. His resume in doing so speaks for itself, as Lindberg has won six ECC coach of the year awards, along with three United Soccer Coaches’ East Region Coach of the Year awards.

Lindberg succeeds Gerson Echeverry, who resigned following his most successful season in South Orange after six years at the helm, with the Pirates winning six games, three of those wins coming in Big East play.

