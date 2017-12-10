Big performances by Fountain, Jackson help Pirates fly past Eagles

After a slow start, the Seton Hall women’s basketball team went on to a 73-53 win over Boston College on Sunday afternoon. The Pirates rallied to score 59 points over the last three quarters while shutting the Eagles down defensively.

The first quarter was a defensive battle, as the Pirates held just a 14-11 advantage after the first 10 minutes of play. They were led by JaQuan Jackson’s six points, thanks to two three-pointers on as many attempts.

The Pirates stepped it up in the second quarter, starting on an 11-0 run capped off by two more Jackson threes. The Eagles got the lead down to eight points with under two minutes remaining, until Donnaizha Fountain hit a jumper followed by a Kimi Evans layup to beat the halftime buzzer, giving the Hall a 12-point lead at halftime.

Boston College put up its best offensive showing with 18 points in the third quarter, but the Hall still topped that with 19 of its own. Six different Pirates put points on the board in the third, as they extended their lead to 13 points heading into the final quarter of play.

The Pirates came out firing in the fourth quarter, as Shadeen Samuels and Fountain went on a quick 8-2 run to start. This allowed them to slow down the pace of play for the rest of the game, leading to the Pirates’ 73-53 win.

Playing well for the Pirates were Fountain with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting along with 10 rebounds, along with Jackson’s with 15 points and four threes.

The win gives the Pirates a 7-2 overall record, their best start to a season since 2015-16 when they made the NCAA Tournament. Next up on the slate comes a big challenge at home against No. 7 UCLA on Sunday, Dec. 17. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

