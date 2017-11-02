Students spend a diplomatic day in D.C.

On Oct. 20 the School of Diplomacy took a day trip to Washington, D.C. to show students who are interested in international or domestic affairs some available career paths.

The trip also put an emphasis on the Semester in D.C program, which is open to all SHU students and gives a good idea of what working in D.C. is like.

During the program students have an internship Monday through Thursday and take classes on Friday at the United Nations Foundation with Seton Hall professor Catharin Dalpino.

Twenty-five students went to D.C., and while there were students in all grades, there was a focus on informing the sophomore class for next year, as the Semester in D.C Program is designed to be completed in a student’s junior year.

The requirements to attend the trip included students’ resume approval; they were also asked to bring business cards on the trip.

While in D.C the students made four stops. Two out of the four stops required business attire, so students got to experience dressing professionally and being in a professional setting.

The first stop of the day was the Rayburn Building on Capitol Hill, where students heard from SHU alum John Jones (M.A. ‘04) and how he has navigated politics throughout his successful career.

The next stop was the Woodrow Wilson Center, where students learned more about North Korea and how to see things from the viewpoint of North Korean citizens.

Next, students went to the World Bank and learned how finance and international development go hand and hand.

The day ended at the United Nations Foundation, where the students talked to Dalpino, get more information about the Semester in D.C Program and discussed other career opportunities available.

Among the staff that traveled to D.C. was Dr. Kyle Younger, director of Professional Services, and Dr. Catherine Ruby, director of Internships and Career Development at SHU.

“This trip encouraged the students to think of D.C as still active in their hiring process, and not see the change in administration as a threat to where they could apply,” Younger said.

Younger and Ruby said this is the first time they have done something like this and hope it is not the last.

“It was a really nice opportunity for us to introduce them to the world of international affairs,” Ruby said.

Annika Springsteel, a freshman diplomacy major, was among the 25 students in attendance.

“I learned a lot about the many different careers in the field of international relations and diplomacy that D.C. and the Northern Virginia area have to offer,” Springsteel said. “To learn about diplomacy and international relations in the heart of where it is occurring in this nation is very engaging.”

Veronica Gaspa can be reached at veronica.gaspa@student.shu.edu.