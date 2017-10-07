Swim and dive drop season opener

Posted By on Oct 7, 2017

Despite strong showings in the medley relay and butterfly stroke, neither the men’s or women’s swimming and diving team could open its season with a win against the University of Maryland Baltimore County, with the women losing 156-144, while the men lost 167-128.

The meet kicked off with that 200-yard medley, in which both the men’s and women’s team started strong by placing first. The quartet of Julie Stankiewicz, Jordan Decker, Sydney Simpson and Courtney McCardle came in with a time of 1:47.92. For the men, Tyler Kauth, Joshua Tosoni, Liam Cosgrove and Noah Yanchulis finished in 1:33.5.

Photo via SHU Athletics

In the women’s 1,000-yard freestyle, Seton Hall captured both second and third place. Jillian Calocino came in second with a time of 10:42.07, while Gabby Van Tassell finished right behind her at 10:44.23.

The men placed third, fourth and fifth in the 1,000-yard freestyle. Lior Grubert came in at 9:51.31, followed by Ivan Michalovic who touched at 9:58.47 and Cody Wimmer who rounded out the Pirates finishing at 10:01.54.

Amelia Wootton and Kylene Ronayne took third and fourth place, respectively, in the 200-yard freestyle with times of 1:58.19 and 1:58.89. On the men’s side, Yanchulis came in second at 1:42.43. Freshman, Julie Stankiewicz captured second in the women’s 100-yard backstroke in her first meet as a Pirate with a time of 59.27. Finishing milliseconds later was Sara Ouellette, 59.35, securing Seton Hall both second and third place. For the men, Tyler Kauth finished second with a time of 51.02.

Seton Hall’s women dominated the 100-yard breaststroke securing second through fifth place. Sydney Simpson secured second place with a time of 1:07.24, followed by Grace Endersby, 1:08.46, Alexa Kolodgie, 1:08.59, and Courtney Regan, 1:10.46. For the men, sophomore Joshua Tosoni captured first place with a time of 57.20 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

In the 200-yard butterfly, Marianne Molloy came in second at 2:09.98, 6.7 seconds after the first place swimmer. Kyle Nash got second for the men in the same event with a time of 1:54.18. Michalovic who had a time of 1:54.90, secured third.

Brittany Tomore can be reached at Brittany.Tomore@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @BrittTomore. 

