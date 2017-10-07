Swim and dive drop season opener

Despite strong showings in the medley relay and butterfly stroke, neither the men’s or women’s swimming and diving team could open its season with a win against the University of Maryland Baltimore County, with the women losing 156-144, while the men lost 167-128.

The meet kicked off with that 200-yard medley, in which both the men’s and women’s team started strong by placing first. The quartet of Julie Stankiewicz, Jordan Decker, Sydney Simpson and Courtney McCardle came in with a time of 1:47.92. For the men, Tyler Kauth, Joshua Tosoni, Liam Cosgrove and Noah Yanchulis finished in 1:33.5.

In the women's 1,000-yard freestyle, Seton Hall captured both second and third place. Jillian Calocino came in second with a time of 10:42.07, while Gabby Van Tassell finished right behind her at 10:44.23.

In the women’s 1,000-yard freestyle, Seton Hall captured both second and third place. Jillian Calocino came in second with a time of 10:42.07, while Gabby Van Tassell finished right behind her at 10:44.23.

The men placed third, fourth and fifth in the 1,000-yard freestyle. Lior Grubert came in at 9:51.31, followed by Ivan Michalovic who touched at 9:58.47 and Cody Wimmer who rounded out the Pirates finishing at 10:01.54.

Amelia Wootton and Kylene Ronayne took third and fourth place, respectively, in the 200-yard freestyle with times of 1:58.19 and 1:58.89. On the men’s side, Yanchulis came in second at 1:42.43. Freshman, Julie Stankiewicz captured second in the women’s 100-yard backstroke in her first meet as a Pirate with a time of 59.27. Finishing milliseconds later was Sara Ouellette, 59.35, securing Seton Hall both second and third place. For the men, Tyler Kauth finished second with a time of 51.02.

Freshman Julie Stankiewicz captured second in the women’s 100-yard backstroke in her first meet as a Pirate with a time of 59.27. Finishing milliseconds later was Sara Ouellette, 59.35, securing Seton Hall both second and third place. For the men, Tyler Kauth finished second with a time of 51.02.

Seton Hall’s women dominated the 100-yard breaststroke securing second through fifth place. Sydney Simpson secured second place with a time of 1:07.24, followed by Grace Endersby, 1:08.46, Alexa Kolodgie, 1:08.59, and Courtney Regan, 1:10.46. For the men, sophomore Joshua Tosoni captured first place with a time of 57.20 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

In the 200-yard butterfly, Marianne Molloy came in second at 2:09.98, 6.7 seconds after the first place swimmer. Kyle Nash got second for the men in the same event with a time of 1:54.18. Michalovic who had a time of 1:54.90, secured third.

