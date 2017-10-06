Pirates offense creates but fails to convert in 1-0 loss

In a game that was truly a defensive chess match, the Seton Hall women’s soccer team was unable to find the back of the net, losing a tough one at home to Villanova on Thursday night, 1-0.

The Pirates were hungry for a victory after their most recent Big East contest, on the road against Georgetown, ended in a lopsided 5-0 defeat.

Opportunities were hard to come by, but no opportunity was greater than when Villanova received a free kick around midfield in the 14th minute. Mandi Wilson struck the ball into the box where Amanda Vocelka waited and then expertly headed the ball into the back of the net to give the Wildcats an early lead.

Hoping to erase the one-goal deficit, the Pirates came out on the attack to start the second half, with the best chance of the night coming off the foot of Andrea Palermo. Palermo had a clean look at the goal and put a shot on frame that would have proved to be the equalizer, had it not been for a last-ditch clearance by the Wildcats.

The defense was gritty throughout the remainder of the game, which has been a common theme this season, with the Pirates having only conceded five goals at home on top of eight games in which they have held their opponent to under two goals.

When the final whistle sounded, Seton Hall had compiled eight shots, which was one more than Villanova, although the Wildcats had one more in the category that mattered most.

The loss is the Pirates’ second in four games of Big East play and follows a similar pattern of outshooting but not outscoring their opponent.

The Pirates’ next opportunity in-conference will come against Creighton on Sunday, Oct. 8.

