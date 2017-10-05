Hall Volleyball Dominates Hoyas in Four Sets

The Seton Hall volleyball team moved above .500 in Big East play for the first time this season, defeating the Georgetown Hoyas three sets to one on Wednesday night in Walsh Gymnasium.

The Pirates entered the match coming off a momentous win over Providence on Saturday that marked head coach Allison Yaeger’s 100th victory at the head of the Pirates program.

In the first set on Wednesday, Seton Hall came out with the positive energy that they left the game against Providence with, taking an early lead and never relinquishing it. At one point, Seton Hall held a nine point lead over their opponent, with the Pirates settling for a 25-18 set win.

The second set saw the tables turn as Georgetown bounced back to bring the match even. Eight Pirate errors allowed the Hoyas to build and maintain their lead, and halfway through the set, it was the visitors that held a seven point lead. That cushion proved insurmountable for The Hall, with Georgetown taking the set rather comfortably, 25-17. Coach Yaeger attributed the team’s second set stumble to something she has harped on for many seasons: falling out of system.

“When we’re not in system, we’re passing poorly, we’re just throwing everything to the outsides,” Yaeger said.

The second set defeat would prove to be simply a small blemish on an otherwise ideal night. The Pirates gathered themselves between sets, and began the third set with a freshness and energy that characterized their first set performance.

