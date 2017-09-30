Pirates fly over 25th-ranked Bluejays

The Seton Hall men’s soccer team played as close to perfect as possible in a 2-0 win over the 25th-ranked Creighton Bluejays. The Pirates had eight total shots on goal, with Andres Arcila and Francisco Alderete both finding the net.

It all started after the Creighton keeper earned himself a red card and Andres Arcila was able to hit the penalty kick to put the Pirates up 1-0. It was Arcila’s sixth goal of the season, which puts him in the top 25 for goals scored in the entire NCAA. Stellar defense from Seton Hall followed up their early score, helping the Pirates go into the half with the lead intact.

The Pirates were able to build on that lead in the 52nd minute, as Francisco Alderete booted in a fantastic shot from outside the box. It was the first goal of the year for Alderete, who was thrilled to be a part of the signature win.

“I’m so happy. I scored and we beat one of the best teams in the conference and the country. I believe in this team, I love my teammates and I believe in this process, so let’s keep winning and keep bringing the W’s home.”

The Pirates continued their steady defense throughout the rest of the way to secure the shutout win.

The win over Creighton is the program’s first over a ranked team since they defeated 3rd-ranked Georgetown in 2014.

The result improves Seton Hall to 4-6-1, their best start to a season since 2014. Most importantly, the Pirates improve to 1-2 in the Big East, moving up two spots in the conference standings.

Their next match will be at home on Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. as they take on DePaul from the friendly confines of Owen T. Carroll Field.

