Tutors bring academics to the halls of residence buildings

While most students are aware of tutors in the Academic Resource Center, some may not know about Tutors in Residen. Tutors in Residence (TIRs) are students at Seton Hall who provide free tutoring in Aquinas and Boland Hall, and are Housing and Residence Life staff.

Members of the TIRs provide tutoring for various subjects and classes, helping those who struggle understanding a concept or need more practice on a certain topic. Student tutors are allowed to choose the subjects.

“We have to tutor in about 80 percent of our course content from our entire college career,” said Kevin Kattiandagho, a senior nursing major. “I primarily tutor in almost all nursing courses, along with Anatomy & Physiology I and II, and Intro to Microbiology. I chose those subjects because I am confident that I understand the material enough to tutor someone in it.”

Joseph Nalbone, a senior biochemistry major, said that one of the rewards of being a tutor is watching students who struggled in the beginning, greatly improve by the end of the semester.

“While I can’t use names, I have had a number of awesome success stories,” “I’ve seen people transform from terrified novice into near perfect, test-scoring masters of the material due to their hard work and not being afraid or bashful about seeking assistance when they need it,” Nalbone said.

On top of tutoring others, keeping track of their own classes and homework, TIRs are a part of clubs and organizations on campus as well.

Aaron Varghese, a junior majoring in finance, information technology management, religion and philosophy, is a part of various organizations and clubs. He is an honors student and on the Honors Council Executive Board, a Leader of Bible Study, a brother of Alpha Chi Rho, member of Beta Gamma Sigma Honors Society, and in a Business Leadership Program.

“It can get very difficult balancing my work and school with my extracurriculars,” Varghese said. “It all comes down to prioritizing and time management. There are many times where I’ll have to miss an extracurricular activity because work and school come first. Since I love being a part of different clubs on campus I am okay with ensuring this balance.”

The TIRs provide advice for students who already find themselves overwhelmed, even though we are only a couple weeks into the semester.

“First, relax,” Kattiandagho said. “Students often overwhelm themselves with their workload as they are piled with work from different professors. Students need to understand that they must have a clear and calm mind before taking in any information,” Kattiandagho said. “So relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing, will help out. Second, get a planner or utilize some kind of digital calendar,” Kattiandagho added.

She also gave a few tips for students who are struggling to keep track of their assignments. “Writing down all of your assignments and due dates relieves the stress associated with trying to remember everything,” he said. “Last, use all your resources on campus! I cannot emphasize this enough. From tutoring to CAPS to the Career Center, there are so many services on campus that will help a student improve in some shape or form. Plus they’re all free, so why not at least try it out.”

