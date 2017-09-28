Student and alum victims of attempted robbery

At approximately 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 26, a Seton Hall student and an alum were victims of an attempted robbery on Mt. Vernon Place near Ivy Hill Park.

According to the Pirate Alert sent out to students at midnight, three suspects were taken into custody in connection with the attempted robbery.

Michael Bradley, assistant director of investigations for Public Safety, said that he didn’t believe there were weapons involved and no property was taken.

Bradley said that he didn’t believe there were any injuries.

According to Bradley, the investigation will be turned over to either the Newark Police Department or the Essex County Sheriff’s Office. Bradley explained that it depends on whether the event took place in Ivy Hill Park or outside of it that determines who investigates, and he was uncertain about the exact location.

Neither the Essex County Sheriff’s Office nor the Newark Police Department could be reached for comment.

Brianna Bernath can be reached at brianna.bernath@student.shu.edu.