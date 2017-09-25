Sager and Staudt steer Pirates to sixth place

Off the back of a top three finish two weekends ago, the Seton Hall women’s golf team continued their strong campaign by placing sixth in the 14-team Nittany Lion Invitational in College Park, Pa.

Shooting her way to the top of the Hall’s performers was Maddie Sager, who finished 15th overall in the field. The end result could have been even greater for Sager who led the field going into play on Sunday after shooting a 70 and 72 in the first two rounds, good for two-under-par. The sophomore would, however, shot an 80 on the final day, bringing her down 14 places in the overall leaderboard.

The Pirates had two more golfers finish inside the top 25 out of the 85 participants. Sammie Staudt finished 20th, as the Pennsylvania native shot 75, 73 and 76 over the three rounds, good for a composite score of 224. Stoudt’s consistent play allowed her to beat her stroke average from last year by five.

In addition to Staudt, Mia Kness was the other Pirate to place in the top 25, as the freshman followed up her 13th place finish at the William and Mary Invitational with a 25th place this weekend. Kness put together a composite score of 225 with rounds of 74, 76 and 75.

From a team standpoint, Seton Hall got off to a hot start shooting a 292 in round one, only one stroke behind eventual tournament champion Maryland. However, the Pirates ultimately cooled off and shot a 299 and 306 in the next two rounds to give them a total score of 897 or 33-over-par.

The next tournament for the Pirates will take place in the western region of the Garden State, when Seton Hall travels to Princeton, N.J. to take part in the Princeton Invitational.

