Seton Hall Falls on the road to Marquette

The Seton Hall men’s soccer team suffered a 4-2 loss to Marquette in their first road contest of Big East play on Saturday night.The Pirates did well to get back into the game after the Golden Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 half-time lead, but were quickly silenced and never came closer than a two-goal deficit in the second half.

Marquette opened the scoring with three goals in the opening half hour. Grant Owens began the scoring with a header in the 14th minute after Connor Alba found space at the top of the box and crossed it into the open midfielder Owens.

Daniel Szczepanek scored the Golden Eagles second only six minutes later and Diego Nunez added a third ten minutes after that to give Marquette a commanding lead into the break.

The Pirates came out fighting in the second half, reducing the deficit in the 53rd minute through the head of defender Nick Najera. Najera was able to find space and put away a cross by defensive midfielder Patrick Burd – suddenly the Pirates were within two.

The Hall continued to press forward in search of goals, but it was Marquette who tallied next in the 80th minute. With Seton Hall pushed up the field for a corner, Marquette capitalized on the counter with Szczepanek beating Pirates goalkeeper Elliot Munford in a 1-v-1, scoring the goal that put the Pirates away.

Andres Arcila would register a consolation goal for the Pirates, beating the Marquette goalkeeper from a tight angle, but there was no more time for a late comeback.

The Pirates now return home for a contest this upcoming Saturday against Creighton, with the team now in the midst of a four-game slide, still in search of its first Big East win after two games.

Kyle Beck can be reached at kyle.beck1@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @notkylebeck