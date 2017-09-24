Pirates end losing streak with sweep of DePaul

The Seton Hall volleyball team ended their six-game skid with a dominant win against the DePaul Blue Demons in their second game of Big East play. The win follows up their three-set loss to Marquette on Friday, in what was their Big East curtain-raiser – meaning that after two games of conference play, the Pirates are yet to reach a fourth set.

All three sets were very close but the Hall was able to claim victory every time. The first set was a precursor to what was to come throughout the entire match, as DePaul managed to keep the set close, but Seton Hall managed to hold the lead for almost the entire way. Things got dicey however at the very end when the Pirates needed only one more point to win the set, but DePaul was able to score three and bring the score within a point. Dominique Mason would be the answer for Seton Hall, clinching the first set with a kill to put the Pirates up 1-0 against DePaul.

Set two was even more interesting, as the score went back and forth between the Pirates and Blue Demons. DePaul looked to have the upper hand early on, but midway through the Pirates would find a rhythm, scoring three in a row to take a one-point lead, and later four in a row to take further advantage. Still, DePaul had an answer of their own, and late in the set, the score was tied at 23-23. The Pirates would once again have someone step up for the decisive kill, with this time.

Abby Thelen recording the kill that gave Seton Hall the lead, and Mason recording the kill that gave the set to the Hall.

Set three looked a lot like the first set as the Pirates held the lead for the majority of the way. Sharay Barnes clinched the sweep with her seventh and final kill of the match, which the third set ending at a score of 25-10.

It was the Dominique Mason Show back in her hometown of Chicago, as she finished the match with a team-high 17 kills and eight digs. Caitlin Koska was also on the offensive today as she finished with 12 kills.

The Pirates will look to build off their first Big East victory when they return home to face the reigning Big East champion Creighton Blue Jays. That match is set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Walsh Gymnasium.

Jose Feliciano can be reached at Jose.Feliciano@student.shu.edu.