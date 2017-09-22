Letter to the Editor

I am writing this letter so that the coverage in The Setonian of the A&S Faculty’s vote of no confidence in Interim Provost Boroff can be more accurate than the article on September 14th may have led people to comprehend. Because the meeting was closed, it is understandable, but there were dissenting views in that meeting and the A&S faculty was far from unanimous. Similarly, Professors Goedert and Mirabella do not speak for all of us. More, specifically, as I said at that meeting, the resolution’s assertions of wrong-doing are arguable at best. It is far from clear that Interim Provost Boroff did anything wrong even in the Easton tenure and promotion case. It is a shame that the passions of outspoken faculty and the vote of a minority of the A&S faculty have created a problematic impression of how the A&S faculty view the Interim Provost. Hopefully, cooler and wiser heads will prevail in the end as we all strive for a better Seton Hall.

Williamjames Hull Hoffer

Professor of History,

Seton Hall University