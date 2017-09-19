Men’s golf finishes second in Hartford Invitational

The Pirates men’s golf team finished second in the two-day Hartford Hawks Invitational. All told, 20 schools competed in the three rounds that took place on Monday and Tuesday.

The first round took place on Monday, with the Pirates getting themselves off to the type of start that set themselves on course for a high team finish. The collective average and composite score were a two-under-par, 286, which put the Pirates fourth among the 20 schools.

Alex McAuley and Gen Nagai both shot one-under-par, 71’s, while Alex Chalk and Chris Yeom both shot even-par, 72’s.

Tuesday was the last day of the tournament and hosted both the second and third round. As a team, the Pirates tied for second in the days’ first round with an average four-under-par and total score of 284. Nagai shot three-under-par, 69, while Chalk shot one-under-par, 71. Yeom and Tait also were high on the leaderboard, with both shooting an even-par, 72 for the round.

During the third and final round of the tournament, the Pirates shot a three-over-par, 291, which tied for third in the round and secured them second place in the overall tournament table. Yeom shot two-under-par, 70 for the round, while Nagai shot even-par, 72 and McAuley shot two-over-par, 74. Chalk and Tait meanwhile, were not far behind with scores of three-over-par, 75, and shot seven-over-par, 79, respectively.

When the final golfer left the course, only the University of Central Florida lied above Seton Hall on the overall leaderboard. Gen Nagai placed highest out of all Pirate individual golfers, finishing tied for sixth in the tournament among all 116 golfers with an average and composite score of four-under-par, 212.

The Pirates will return to the course on Oct. 9 when they take part in the Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational, hosted by West Virginia, in Bridgeport, W.Va.

